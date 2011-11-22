SEOUL, Nov 23 Seoul shares are likely to
open lower on Wednesday, as persistent debt fears compounded by
lower-than-expected U.S. growth data dampen risk appetite.
The U.S. economy grew at a slower pace than expected in the
third-quarter, dragged down by a drop in business inventories as
consumer sentiment deteriorated.
"The stock market faces downward pressure, but is expected
to trade rangebound with 1,800 as the resistance line," said
Jeon, Jong-gyu, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.
Jeon however, added that hopes of a boost in consumption
ahead of the U.S. holiday season would provide the market with
some optimism looking ahead.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.34 percent on Tuesday to finish at 1,826.28.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:24 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,188.04 -0.41% -4.940
USD/JPY 76.98 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.922 -- -0.043
SPOT GOLD $1,697.79 -0.12% -2.000
US CRUDE $98.01 1.12% 1.090
DOW JONES 11493.72 -0.46% -53.59
ASIA ADRS 111.38 0.44% 0.49
----------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>Investors, still fixated on EU, sell for 5th day
>Bonds rise as Fed mulls more stimulus
>IMF unveils new lending tool, bolsters euro
>Oil up on Iran dispute, IMF lending moves
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD
Hyundai Engineering & Construction has signed contracts
totalling $396 million to build two power plants with a a total
capacity of 1,752 megawatts in Iraq.
LS INDUSTRIAL SYSTEMS
LS Industrial Systems was awarded a deal to construct $115
million worth of electrical infrastructure systems by the Iraqi
government, according to a media report.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)