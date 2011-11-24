SEOUL Nov 24 Seoul shares opened lower on Thursday after poor German bond auction results and an extended slide in Wall Street, but analysts said losses were seen capped after heavy falls recorded on Wednesday.

Kolon Industry fell 13 percent shortly after the market open after a U.S. court ordered the company to pay $920 million to Dupont for violating trade secrets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.14 percent at 1,781.05 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)