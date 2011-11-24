* Analysts see support for KOSPI below 1,800 points

* Defensive telecommunications, retail issues rally

SEOUL Nov 24 Seoul shares reversed earlier losses to post a modest gain by mid-morning on Thursday as investors found bargains in the wake of Wednesday's heavy falls, with the recovery led by a rally in defensive issues.

"The market is showing more resilience to external fears, with most investors regarding the continuing developments in the euro zone debt crisis as part of the same old problem and not a new issue," said Jin-woo Lee, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

"The new increase in global risk was fully reflected in the market yesterday, and the market is facing stiff resistance to downward pressure below the 1,800 line," he added.

A disastrous German bond sale sent jitters throughout the market on Thursday, as Germany failed to find buyers for almost half the sale of 6 billion euros.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.55 percent at 1,792.90 as of 0230 GMT.

Foreign investors offloaded a net 142.1 billion won ($123.3 million) worth of shares, set to record a sixth straight session of selling.

Defensive shares rallied, with telecom firm KT Corp up 2.39 percent after it received approval to switch off its legacy 2G network, raising expectations of a boost in its 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) customer base.

Shares in its main rival, SK Telecom Co gained 2.35 percent.

Shares in Posco ICT, an IT and engineering subsidiary of steelmaker POSCO, were up 2.45 percent by mid morning. POSCO and Google Inc signed an MOU to collaborate in providing South Korea's leading steelmaker with comprehensive systems solutions, according to media reports.

Sector-wise, retailers posted the strongest rally, with shares in Lotte Shopping Co Ltd up 4.12 percent, and Hyundai Department Store Co gaining 3.25 percent.

($1 = 1152.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)