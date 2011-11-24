* Market reverses loss as institutions buy
* Defensives rally, led by telecoms, retail plays
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Nov 24 Seoul shares rebounded from
earlier losses to end higher on Thursday, despite investor
concern over a lackluster German bond auction that rang alarm
bells on Europe's ailing debt markets.
"The large decline in shares yesterday was seen as too wide
of a gap compared with the risk level, and the implications of
Germany's unsuccessful bond auction are being exaggerated
because it's happened many times before," said Woori Investment
& Securities analyst Kim Byung-yeon.
On Wednesday the European Commission proposed the creation
of a common debt market for the sale of eurobonds to pool and
ease the region's debt burden by splitting it among its member
states, providing a measure of calm among investors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.67 percent at 1,795.06 after opening down and dropping to a
session low of 1,769.43, the lowest intraday level in five
weeks.
Bargain-hunting by institutional investors, who snapped up a
net 361.7 billion won ($313.9 million) worth of shares, led the
recovery, while foreign investors remained net sellers for a
sixth consecutive session, offloading 269.7 billion won worth.
Defensive issues rallied, with telecommunications giants SK
Telecom Co Ltd up 3.69 percent, and KT Corp
gaining 3.23 percent.
Retailers rose, with Lotte Shopping Co Ltd
climbing 3.82 percent. On Thursday, Moody's Investor Service
said Lotte Shopping's weak third-quarter performance would not
affect its A3 rating and stable outlook in the short-term.
Himart Co Ltd, the country's largest electronics
retailer, dropped 12.76 percent amid a reported management
conflict with majority stakeholder Eugene Corp.
Modest gains across the board among large-caps also provided
support, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ending up
0.86 percent, and POSCO adding 1.41 percent.
($1 = 1152.1000 won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)