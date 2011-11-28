SEOUL, Nov 29 - Seoul shares are set to open higher on
Tuesday following Wall Street's strong gains, with strong U.S.
holiday sales likely to continue to buoy technology stocks,
analysts said.
"The market will probably open higher as U.S. and European
markets did very well overnight. Sentiment is positive," said
Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
Fitch's warning of a U.S. sovereign rating downgrade will
have a limited impact on markets, Lee said, adding that it was
"timely."
Fitch Ratings gave the United States until 2013 to come up
with a "credible plan" to tackle its ballooning budget deficit
before it downgrades the country's coveted AAA
rating.
Technology stocks will likely lead gains today, analysts
said, helped by news of solid U.S. Thanksgiving holiday sales.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 2.19 percent at 1,815.28 points on Monday.
-------------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:20 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,192.55 2.92% 33.880
USD/JPY 77.99 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.971 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD $1,709.20 -0.08% -1.390
US CRUDE $98.21 1.49% 1.440
DOW JONES 11523.01 2.59% 291.23
ASIA ADRS 112.83 3.66% 3.98
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
*Wall Street ends 7-day slide, Fitch warns U.S.
*Long yields dip on Europe hopes, US retail sales
*Euro gains on Europe optimism but obstacles abound
*Oil rises on euro zone hopes, strong U.S. retail
STOCKS TO WATCH
KEPCO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION
Korea Electric Power Corp shares plans to sell KEPCO
Engineering & Construction shares worth up to 342 billion won
($294 million), according to an IFR report late on Monday.
S-OIL
S-Oil has finalised its 2012 jet fuel term contract with
nine buyers at levels slightly weaker than its current
contracts, according to industry sources.
SK TELECOM
SK Planet, the mobile platform unit of SK Telecom, has
entered the Japanese market with an application store for
Android, according to a local media report.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)