SEOUL, Nov 29 - Seoul shares are set to open higher on Tuesday following Wall Street's strong gains, with strong U.S. holiday sales likely to continue to buoy technology stocks, analysts said.

"The market will probably open higher as U.S. and European markets did very well overnight. Sentiment is positive," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Fitch's warning of a U.S. sovereign rating downgrade will have a limited impact on markets, Lee said, adding that it was "timely."

Fitch Ratings gave the United States until 2013 to come up with a "credible plan" to tackle its ballooning budget deficit before it downgrades the country's coveted AAA rating.

Technology stocks will likely lead gains today, analysts said, helped by news of solid U.S. Thanksgiving holiday sales.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 2.19 percent at 1,815.28 points on Monday.

-------------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:20 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,192.55 2.92% 33.880 USD/JPY 77.99 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.971 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD $1,709.20 -0.08% -1.390 US CRUDE $98.21 1.49% 1.440 DOW JONES 11523.01 2.59% 291.23 ASIA ADRS 112.83 3.66% 3.98 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *Wall Street ends 7-day slide, Fitch warns U.S. *Long yields dip on Europe hopes, US retail sales *Euro gains on Europe optimism but obstacles abound *Oil rises on euro zone hopes, strong U.S. retail

STOCKS TO WATCH

KEPCO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION

Korea Electric Power Corp shares plans to sell KEPCO Engineering & Construction shares worth up to 342 billion won ($294 million), according to an IFR report late on Monday.

S-OIL

S-Oil has finalised its 2012 jet fuel term contract with nine buyers at levels slightly weaker than its current contracts, according to industry sources.

SK TELECOM

SK Planet, the mobile platform unit of SK Telecom, has entered the Japanese market with an application store for Android, according to a local media report. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)