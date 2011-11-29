* KOSPI lifted by foreign, institutional buying
* Techs firm on solid U.S. holiday sales
* Seafood, chicken related stocks rally on mad cow disease
fears
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Nov 29 - Seoul shares rose on Tuesday as
technology stocks like LG Display continued to be
lifted on the back of strong U.S. holiday sales, with sentiment
buoyed further by solid gains on Wall Street.
"The biggest factor lifting the market today is U.S. holiday
retail sales, which came out strong and cheered investors," said
Lee Jae-hoon, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
"But I would not say the market is bullish...it is one of
those sporadic rallies amid a broader bearish trend."
Fitch's warning of a U.S. sovereign rating downgrade had
limited impact on markets, as it was "timely," according to Lee
Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
Fitch Ratings gave the United States until 2013 to come up
with a "credible plan" to tackle its ballooning budget deficit
before it downgrades the country's coveted AAA
rating.
Institutions were buyers of a net 22.3 billion won ($19.32
million) worth of stocks, poised to pick up shares for a fourth
straight session. Foreign investors purchased a net 89 billion
won, set to snap eight straight sessions of selling.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1.42 percent at 1,840.97 points as of 0156 GMT.
Technology stocks led gains as robust U.S. Thanksgiving
sales pointed to strong demand for electronics goods.
LG Electronics, the world's No.3 handset maker
and a household appliance giant, rose 2.9 percent. LG Display
, the world's No.2 flat panel maker, jumped 5.3
percent.
Hyundai Motor was up 2.4 percent and Kia Motors
climbed 1.6 percent.
Shares in seafood and chicken producers rallied after local
media reports of a death from conditions related to mad cow
disease. South Korea's center for disease control was
unavailable for comment.
Dong Won Fish spiked 10 percent and Harim
Holdings, a chicken producer, was up 4.13 percent.
Defensive issues underperformed as investor sought riskier
bets.
Shares in SK Telecom, the country's top wireless
carrier, fell 1.6 percent, and snack maker Orion Corp
fell 2.5 percent.
($1 = 1154.4000 Korean won)
