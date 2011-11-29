Nov 30 - Seoul shares look set to in a limited range on Wednesday after recent sharp gains, but stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence data may lend support.

"The market will probably be fairly rangebound today," said Lee Seung-woo, a market analyst at Daewoo Securities, adding that investors remained nervous about European debt crisis.

Data from the U.S. Conference Board's index of consumer confidence, which in November jumped to its highest level since July, beating forecasts, may support the market.

But domestic data showing that South Korea's industrial output in October fell for the third time in four months, missing market expectations, may hurt.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 2.27 percent at 1,856.52 points on Tuesday.

A news report that talks between Hana Financial Group and Lone Star over pricing of Hana's acquisition of KEB bank could see support for Hana stock as it said the value of the deal could be cut to around 4 trillion won from earlier estimation of around 4.4 trillion won. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,195.19 0.22% 2.640 USD/JPY 77.95 0.15% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.988 -- 0.017 SPOT GOLD $1,714.40 0.01% 0.110 US CRUDE $99.79 1.61% 1.580 DOW JONES 11555.63 0.28% 32.62 ASIA ADRS 112.97 0.12% 0.14 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St up for 2nd day on brighter consumer outlook >Fed's No. 2 sees scope for further monetary easing >Euro up 2nd day on debt crisis hopes; trade caution > US oil up 3rd day; wheat, natural gas also gain

STOCKS TO WATCH

SK INNOVATION

SK Innovation said it bought back 174 gas stations it sold five years ago for a total of 630 billion won ($550.1 million), according to a local media report.

KEB, HANA FINANCIAL GROUP

Negotiations between Hana Financial Group and Lone Star over pricing of KEB is expected to be finalized soon, with the deal's value expected to be cut down to around 4 trillion won from earlier estimation of around 4.4 trillion won, according to a local media report.

KUMHO PETRICHEMICAL

An undisclosed vendor has launched a block trade in South Korea's Kumho Petrochemical to raise up to 418 billion won ($362.1 million), IFR reported on Tuesday. (Editing by David Chance)