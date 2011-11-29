Nov 30 - Seoul shares look set to in a limited range
on Wednesday after recent sharp gains, but
stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence data may lend
support.
"The market will probably be fairly rangebound today," said
Lee Seung-woo, a market analyst at Daewoo Securities, adding
that investors remained nervous about European debt crisis.
Data from the U.S. Conference Board's index of consumer
confidence, which in November jumped to its highest level since
July, beating forecasts, may support the market.
But domestic data showing that South Korea's industrial
output in October fell for the third time in four months,
missing market expectations, may hurt.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 2.27 percent at 1,856.52 points on Tuesday.
A news report that talks between Hana Financial Group and
Lone Star over pricing of Hana's acquisition of KEB bank could
see support for Hana stock as it said the value of the deal
could be cut to around 4 trillion won from earlier estimation of
around 4.4 trillion won.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,195.19 0.22% 2.640
USD/JPY 77.95 0.15% 0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.988 -- 0.017
SPOT GOLD $1,714.40 0.01% 0.110
US CRUDE $99.79 1.61% 1.580
DOW JONES 11555.63 0.28% 32.62
ASIA ADRS 112.97 0.12% 0.14
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
SK INNOVATION
SK Innovation said it bought back 174 gas stations it sold
five years ago for a total of 630 billion won ($550.1 million),
according to a local media report.
KEB, HANA FINANCIAL GROUP
Negotiations between Hana Financial Group and Lone Star over
pricing of KEB is expected to be finalized soon, with the deal's
value expected to be cut down to around 4 trillion won from
earlier estimation of around 4.4 trillion won, according to a
local media report.
KUMHO PETRICHEMICAL
An undisclosed vendor has launched a block trade in South
Korea's Kumho Petrochemical to raise up to 418 billion won
($362.1 million), IFR reported on Tuesday.
(Editing by David Chance)