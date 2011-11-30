SEOUL, Dec 1 - Seoul shares are set to open higher on
Thursday after major central banks agreed to make cheaper dollar
loans available to struggling European banks, and the Chinese
central bank's decision to cut reserve requirements.
"The market will start off strong. News of world central
banks' joint efforts is reassuring," said Cho Sung-joon, a
market analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
The world's major central banks acted jointly on Wednesday
to provide cheaper dollar funding to European banks facing a
credit crunch as the euro zone's debt crisis drove EU ministers
to urge more IMF help to avert financial
disaster.
"China's reserve requirement cut comes as a bigger, added
positive," Cho added.
China's central bank cut reserve requirements for commercial
lenders on Wednesday for the first time in three years, a policy
shift to ease credit strains and shore up an economy running at
its weakest pace since 2009.
Sectors that are more sensitive to Chinese demand, such as
steelmakers and shipbuilders, may be lifted.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.49 percent at 1,847.51 points on Wednesday.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 21:49 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,246.96 4.33% 51.770
USD/JPY 77.57 -0.33% -0.260
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.073 -- 0.085
SPOT GOLD $1,746.09 1.85% 31.800
US CRUDE $100.37 0.58% 0.580
DOW JONES 12045.68 4.24% 490.05
ASIA ADRS 117.93 4.39% 4.96
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO LTD
Hyundai Elevator has sold seven high-speed elevators to
Venezuela, according to a local media report.
RETAILERS
Retailers may react after data showed South Korea's consumer
price index rose 4.2 percent in November from a year
ago.
TECHNOLOGY STOCKS
Memory chip makers including Hynix Semiconductor
may be lifted after the U.S. Philadelphia index rose 5.9
percent overnight.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)