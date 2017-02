SEOUL Dec 1 Seoul shares opened sharply higher on Thursday after major central banks agreed to make cheaper dollar loans available to struggling European banks, and the Chinese central bank's decision to cut reserve requirements.

Gains were led by large-cap technology issues, with Samsung Electronics hitting a fresh record high, while LG Display rose 5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 3.54 percent at 1,912.89 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)