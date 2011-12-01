* Foreign, institutional buying lift market sharply
* Samsung Elec touches fresh historical high
* Steelmakers, Chinese firms buoyed by reserve cuts
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Dec 1 - Seoul shares traded sharply higher on
Thursday after major central banks agreed to make cheaper dollar
loans available to struggling European banks, and the Chinese
central bank's decision to cut reserve requirements.
"There is a high likelihood that Europe will implement even
stronger measures to contain the credit crisis. Global central
banks would not have offered such a package unless they had some
sort of promise from Europe," said Lee Sun-yeb, a market analyst
at Shinhan Investment Corp.
"China's reserve requirement cut came as very timely. This
appears to be a coordinated worldwide effort to save Europe,"
Lee added, adding that stock market could hit 2,000 points by
the end of the year.
The world's major central banks acted jointly on Wednesday
to provide cheaper dollar funding to European banks facing a
credit crunch as the euro zone's debt crisis drove EU ministers
to urge more IMF help to avert financial
disaster.
China's central bank cut reserve requirements for commercial
lenders on Wednesday for the first time in three years, a policy
shift to ease credit strains and shore up an economy running at
its weakest pace since 2009.
Institutions were buyers of a net 396 billion won ($346.55
million) worth of stocks, poised to pick up shares for a sixth
straight session, and foreign investors purchased a net 207.7
billion won, set to buy stocks for a third consecutive session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
3.78 percent at 1,917.43 points as of 0114 GMT, after hitting as
high as 1,919.46 points, a near one-month peak.
Gains were led by large-cap technology issues, with Samsung
Electronics hitting a fresh record high, buoyed
further by a 6 percent jump in the U.S. Philadelphia index
overnight.
"Samsung will comfortably sustain its fresh historical high,
and I do not plan on selling the shares as more gains are
expected," said Ki Ho-sam, a senior fund manager at Dongbu Asset
Management.
"Its memory chip business will continue to improve, and
smartphone margins are also seen growing. Samsung is a good
share to hold on to."
Hynix Semiconductor rose 3.5 percent after local
media outlet Edaily said the world's No.2 memory chip maker
planned to invest 4 trillion won next year, which would be an 18
percent rise from this year. The company denied the report.
Shares in Seoul-listed Chinese firms and sectors more
sensitive to Chinese demand such as steelmakers rallied on news
of the reserve requirement cut, which is expected to buoy
investment and economic growth.
China King Highway jumped 6.8 percent and China
Great Star advanced 6.6 percent.
Steelmakers POSCO and Hyundai Steel
jumped 7.3 percent and 10 percent respectively.
KB Financial Group rose 5.3 percent and Shinhan
Financial Group advanced 5.25 percent.
But defensive issues lagged, with Lotte Chilsung
slumping 1.2 percent and CJ Corp, a food
conglomerate, edging up 0.9 percent.
($1 = 1142.7000 Korean won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)