Seoul, Dec 2 - Seoul shares are likely to retreat on
Friday after sharp gains in the previous session, with investors
growing wary ahead of a U.S. job report.
"The market will probably start off weak. A technical
correction is expected and speculative players will lock in
profits on yesterday's gains," said Lee Kyoung-soo, a market
analyst at Shinyoung Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 3.72 percent at 1,916.18 points on Thursday, the highest
close in nearly four weeks.
Korea Exchange Bank and Hana Financial Group
shares may be followed after news U.S. investment
firm Lone Star has agreed to cut the price Hana will pay for its
majority stake in KEB by around 11 percent.
STOCKS TO WATCH
EUGENE CORP, HIMART
The top three shareholders of Himart, including Eugene Corp,
are to sell their stakes in the electronics retailer in a deal
estimated at nearly 1 trillion won.
LG CORP, LG ELECTRONICS
LG Corp said late on Thursday it would buy 245.1 billion won
($215 million) worth of shares in core unit LG
Electronics.
KCC, HYUNDAI MOTOR
KCC plans to sell 1.115 million shares in Hyundai Motor to
raise around 240 billion won, the company said early on Friday.
SK C&C
SK Group's chairman will offer around 1.25 million shares in
IT services provider SK C&C to raise around 160 billion won,
according to market talk.
