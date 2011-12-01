* Institutional, foreign buying lift market sharply

* Samsung Elec touches fresh historical high

* Steelmakers, Chinese firms buoyed by reserve cuts

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Dec 1 - Seoul shares closed sharply higher on Thursday after major central banks agreed to make cheaper dollar loans available to struggling European banks, and the Chinese central bank's decision to cut reserve requirements.

"Confidence has been restored and investors are betting on the growing possibility of stability in Europe," said Kwak Joong-bo, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

"There is a high likelihood that Europe will implement even stronger measures to contain the credit crisis. Global central banks would not have offered such a package unless they had some sort of promise from Europe," said Lee Sun-yeb, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 3.72 percent at 1,916.18 points, the highest close in nearly four weeks.

The world's major central banks acted jointly on Wednesday to provide cheaper dollar funding to European banks facing a credit crunch as the euro zone's debt crisis drove EU ministers to urge more IMF help to avert financial disaster.

China's central bank cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders on Wednesday for the first time in three years, a policy shift to ease credit strains and shore up an economy running at its weakest pace since 2009.

Institutions were buyers of a net 1.1 trillion won ($962.63 million) worth of stocks, picking up shares for a sixth straight session, and foreign investors purchased a net 634 billion won, buying stocks for a third consecutive session.

Gains were led by large-cap technology issues, with Samsung Electronics surging 7 percent to a fresh record closing high of 1.07 million won, buoyed further by a 6 percent jump in the U.S. Philadelphia index overnight.

"We see Samsung Electronics shares hitting 1.3 million won within a 12-month period," said Koo Ja-woo, a market analyst at Kyobo Securities.

Hynix Semiconductor rose 2.2 percent after local media outlet Edaily said the world's No.2 memory chip maker planned to invest 4 trillion won next year, which would be an 18 percent rise from this year. The company denied the report.

Shares in Seoul-listed Chinese firms and sectors more sensitive to Chinese demand such as steelmakers rallied on news of the reserve requirement cut, which is expected to buoy investment and economic growth.

China King Highway jumped 6 percent and China Great Star advanced 4.9 percent.

Steelmakers POSCO and Hyundai Steel jumped 5.9 percent and 8.9 percent respectively.

KB Financial Group rose 5.7 percent and Shinhan Financial Group advanced 4.8 percent.

But defensive issues lagged, with Lotte Chilsung slumping 2.2 percent and CJ Corp, a food conglomerate, edging down 0.5 percent.

The KOSPI 200 index rose 4.3 percent, while the junior Kosdaq market advanced 0.7 percent.

Move on day +3.72 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -6.6 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1142.7000 Korean won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)