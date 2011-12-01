* Institutional, foreign buying lift market sharply
* Samsung Elec touches fresh historical high
* Steelmakers, Chinese firms buoyed by reserve cuts
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Dec 1 - Seoul shares closed sharply higher on
Thursday after major central banks agreed to make cheaper dollar
loans available to struggling European banks, and the Chinese
central bank's decision to cut reserve requirements.
"Confidence has been restored and investors are betting on
the growing possibility of stability in Europe," said Kwak
Joong-bo, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.
"There is a high likelihood that Europe will implement even
stronger measures to contain the credit crisis. Global central
banks would not have offered such a package unless they had some
sort of promise from Europe," said Lee Sun-yeb, a market analyst
at Shinhan Investment Corp.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 3.72 percent at 1,916.18 points, the highest close in nearly
four weeks.
The world's major central banks acted jointly on Wednesday
to provide cheaper dollar funding to European banks facing a
credit crunch as the euro zone's debt crisis drove EU ministers
to urge more IMF help to avert financial
disaster.
China's central bank cut reserve requirements for commercial
lenders on Wednesday for the first time in three years, a policy
shift to ease credit strains and shore up an economy running at
its weakest pace since 2009.
Institutions were buyers of a net 1.1 trillion won ($962.63
million) worth of stocks, picking up shares for a sixth straight
session, and foreign investors purchased a net 634 billion won,
buying stocks for a third consecutive session.
Gains were led by large-cap technology issues, with Samsung
Electronics surging 7 percent to a fresh record
closing high of 1.07 million won, buoyed further by a 6 percent
jump in the U.S. Philadelphia index overnight.
"We see Samsung Electronics shares hitting 1.3 million won
within a 12-month period," said Koo Ja-woo, a market analyst at
Kyobo Securities.
Hynix Semiconductor rose 2.2 percent after local
media outlet Edaily said the world's No.2 memory chip maker
planned to invest 4 trillion won next year, which would be an 18
percent rise from this year. The company denied the report.
Shares in Seoul-listed Chinese firms and sectors more
sensitive to Chinese demand such as steelmakers rallied on news
of the reserve requirement cut, which is expected to buoy
investment and economic growth.
China King Highway jumped 6 percent and China
Great Star advanced 4.9 percent.
Steelmakers POSCO and Hyundai Steel
jumped 5.9 percent and 8.9 percent respectively.
KB Financial Group rose 5.7 percent and Shinhan
Financial Group advanced 4.8 percent.
But defensive issues lagged, with Lotte Chilsung
slumping 2.2 percent and CJ Corp, a food
conglomerate, edging down 0.5 percent.
The KOSPI 200 index rose 4.3 percent, while the
junior Kosdaq market advanced 0.7 percent.
Move on day +3.72 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -6.6 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1142.7000 Korean won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)