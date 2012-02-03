* KOSPI retreats 0.6 pct, transportation shares weigh

SEOUL, Feb 3 Seoul shares gave up some ground Friday, with shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries tumbling after it announced disappointing results and foreign investors dumping transportation shares.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.6 percent at 1,972.34 points after recent gains that brought the index to a six-month intraday high.

Hyundai Heavy dove 7.7 percent after the world's No.1 shipbuilder reported a 62.4 percent drop in fourth-quarter operating profit, pressured by falling product prices in non-shipbuilding businesses such as electric equipment.

"(Hyundai Heavy's) quarterly results underscored worsenng conditions in Europe. Prospects for shipbuilders' shares are grim given unfavourable conditions for exports," said Hong Soon-pyo, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.

The country's top automaker Hyundai Motor slid 0.7 percent and its affiliate Kia Motors fell 0.5 percent.

Caution lingered ahead of key U.S. jobs data on Friday. U.S. employment growth probably slowed in January, but an improving labor market trend should remain intact.

New claims for unemployment benefits in the United States fell more than expected last week, pointing to further healing in the nation's battered jobs market.

Foreign investors offloaded 141.8 billion won ($126.78 million) worth of shares after three straight days of buying.

Institutions continued their selling spree for the ninth consecutive session, offloading 270.4 billion won.

SK Innovation, which runs the country's top refiner, gained 2 percent after reporting after Thursday's closing bell 1.7 trillion won in net profit last year, more than double the prior year.

Chemical producer KCC Corp jumped 6.4 percent on expectations its earnings would improve after it posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results. ($1 = 1118.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)