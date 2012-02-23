BRIEF-Qatar's Doha Bank to convene EGM to approve capital increase
* To convene EGM on March 6 to approve capital increase to 3.10 billion riyals from 2.58 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2l8hxYs) Further company coverage:
SEOUL Feb 23 Seoul shares opened lower on Thursday, easing back from a 6-1/2 month closing high set in the previous session, with Samsung Electronics, the largest stock on the main index by market value, retreating 2.6 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.08 percent to 2,006.83 points as of 0005 GMT.
Daewoo Shipbuilding bucked the downward trend, up 1.5 percent after it was chosen as the preferred bidder for a $715 million UK Navy deal. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
DUBAI, Feb 19 Positive signs of global economic growth and steadying oil prices may help lift stock markets in the Gulf in Sunday, with stocks offering high dividend yields likely to attract the most interest.
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago