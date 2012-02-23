SEOUL Feb 23 Seoul shares opened lower on Thursday, easing back from a 6-1/2 month closing high set in the previous session, with Samsung Electronics, the largest stock on the main index by market value, retreating 2.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.08 percent to 2,006.83 points as of 0005 GMT.

Daewoo Shipbuilding bucked the downward trend, up 1.5 percent after it was chosen as the preferred bidder for a $715 million UK Navy deal. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)