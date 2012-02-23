* Correction underway- analysts
* Samsung Elec pulls back from record high
* Solar shares tumble on news of German incentive cuts
(Updates to mid-session)
SEOUL, Feb 23Seoul shares slipped from a
6-1/2 month closing high on Thursday, tracking global markets,
in what analysts said was a correction mode as investors eye
moves to ensure the rest of the eurozone is insulated from the
Greek debt crisis.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
retreated 1.15 percent to 2,005.34 points as of 0226 GMT.
"The bad news is all expectations over Greece's rescue,
quantitative easing and economic recovery were already factored
in," said Choi Kwang-hyeok, a market analyst at Hanwha
Securities.
Weak European economic data also sapped investors' tolerance
for risk. The February reading on the flash euro zone services
Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) of 49.7 was below forecasts and
under the 50 level that signifies contraction.
A fund manager in Seoul who declined to be named said there
was still ample room for liquidity to boost the market further
on prospects of an overall economic recovery, though the market
was trending sideways.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 95.9 billion won
($85.17 million) worth of stocks, poised to end a four-session
buying streak.
Institutions continued selling for a seventh straight
session, offloading 82.9 billion won worth of stocks.
Samsung Electronics reversed the bulk of recent
gains that brought it to another record high. The world's No.1
memory chip maker and the largest stock on the KOSPI lost
3.4 percent.
LG Electronics, the world's No. 2 TV
manufacturer, shed 4.1 percent.
Brokerage shares were down 2.2 percent, among the
top decliners, led by Woori Investment & Securities
Shares in Samsung Securities fell 2 percent and
Daewoo Securities was down 2.8 percent.
OCI, a producer of polysilicon, a key material
to make solar panels, tumbled 6.6 percent after Reuters reported
earlier that the German government agreed to speed up the next
round of cuts in state-mandated photovoltaic incentives.
"Adding to pressure from news Germany is deepening cuts in
solar subsidies, concerns that the volume of photovoltaic
installations will decline in the second quarter hit the
shares," said Baek Young-chan, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Woongjin Energy, which makes solar ingots and
wafers, also plunged 5.4 percent.
($1 = 1125.9750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)