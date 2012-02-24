* KOSPI dips below 2,000-point level first time since Feb.
16
* Hyundai Motor weak after court ruling on subcontracted
worker
(Updates to mid-session)
SEOUL Feb 23 Seoul shares rebounded on
Friday, helped by positive U.S. data, but gains were capped by
foreign investor selling and high oil prices.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) traded
0.46 percent higher at 2,016.94 points as of 0109 GMT, reversing
losses earlier in the day.
The KOSPI briefly fell below the 2,000-point level for the
first time since Feb. 16.
"High oil prices burdened shares, especially after the KOSPI
reached above the 2,000-point level," Kim Hak-kyun, an analyst
at Daewoo Securities, said.
"Valuations are not cheap and a correction is expected to
continue next week," he said.
Foreign investors offloaded shares for a second consecutive
day, while institutions continued selling for an eighth straight
session.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits last week held at the lowest level since the early days
of the 2007-2009 recession, while U.S. home prices rose 0.7
percent in December from November.
But Brent crude rose for a fourth day, hitting a fresh
nine-month high and a record in euro terms on Thursday, creating
renewed concerns for cash-strapped Europe on heightened tensions
between Iran and the West.
Shares in Hyundai Motor extended falls, down
1.14 percent following a court ruling on Thursday in favour of a
former subcontracted worker at the automaker that prompted its
union to call on the company to turn some contract workers into
regular employees.
Shares in Kia Motors was down 0.57 percent,
while Hyundai Mobis lost 0.36 percent.
Shipbuilders were relatively firm, with STX Offshore &
Shipbuilding up 3.34 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding
& Marine Engineering gaining 1.78 percent.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)