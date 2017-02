SEOUL Feb 24 Seoul shares quickly slipped into negative territory after opening slightly higher on Friday, despite data showing the U.S. labour market remained on the mend.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOPS) was down 0.15 percent to 2,004.74 points as of 0006 GMT, after opening up 0.14 percent.

Shares in Hyundai Motor fell more than 2 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)