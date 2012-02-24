* KOSPI ends higher as foreign buying resumes
* Hyundai Motor weak after court ruling on worker
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Feb 24 Seoul shares gained on
Friday, with foreign buying resuming following positive U.S.
data, but posted their first weekly loss this year.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.6 percent at 2,019.89 points, reversing losses earlier in
the day.
But the KOSPI fell 0.18 percent this week, their first
weekly decline since the last week of December.
"The KOSPI took a breather this week after it had been
rising since early January," said Kim Joo-hyung, chief
strategist at Tong Yang Securities.
"U.S. data was better than expected, signalling that
economic momentum is improving. Shares may extend gains next
week," he said.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits last week held at the lowest level since the early days
of the 2007-2009 recession, while U.S. home prices rose 0.7
percent in December from November.
But Brent crude rose for a fourth day, hitting a fresh
nine-month high and a record in euro terms on Thursday, creating
renewed concerns for cash-strapped Europe on heightened tensions
between Iran and the West.
Foreign investors resumed buying, snapping up 161.3 billion
Korean won ($142.88 million) worth of shares.
The KOSPI briefly fell below the 2,000-point level for the
first time since Feb. 16.
"High oil prices burdened shares, especially after the KOSPI
reached above the 2,000-point level," Kim Hak-kyun, an analyst
at Daewoo Securities, said.
"Valuations are not cheap and a correction is expected to
continue next week," he said.
Shares in Hyundai Motor extended falls, down
1.14 percent following a court ruling on Thursday in favour of a
former subcontracted worker at the automaker that prompted its
union to call on the company to turn some contract workers into
regular employees.
Shares in Kia Motors were down 0.28 percent,
while Hyundai Mobis lost 1.08 percent.
Banks and securities firms were relatively firm, with Hana
Financial up 2.64 percent and Mirae Asset Securities
rising 3.49 percent.
The junior Kosdaq market finished up 0.56 percent at
544.14.
Move on day + 0.6 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +10.6 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1128.9500 Korean won)
