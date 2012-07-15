SEOUL, July 16 Seoul shares are expected to extend a rally into a second day on Monday, lifted by global relief after Chinese growth matched forecasts and eased worries of a sharper slowdown for the world's second-largest economy.

U.S. stocks broke a six-day losing streak on Friday, and the euro advanced against the dollar for the first time in four days as risk sentiment broadly improved.

Dozens of U.S. companies are set to announce their earnings in a busy week, but analysts say negative expectations have already been priced into the market.

"Expectations have been beaten down quite a bit, displayed by the strong rebound triggered by China's in-line growth data, so there likely won't be any large scale disappointments from sluggish earnings this week," said Jeon Jong-kyu, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.5 percent to close at 1,812.89 points on Friday.

----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:11 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,356.78 1.65% 22.020 USD/JPY 79.20 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.491 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,590.19 0.01% 0.160 US CRUDE $87.19 0.10% 0.090 DOW JONES 12777.09 1.62% 203.82 ASIA ADRS 115.28 1.29% 1.47 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends six-day losing streak with a flourish >Bonds fall on inflation data, stock gains >Euro climbs from 2-year low but downtrend intact >Oil up third day on China GDP, North Sea problems

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)