* Program arbitrage trading lift shares out of the red
* Bargain hunters help oil refiners outperform
* Data, IMF cut boosts easing hopes ahead of Bernanke speech
* Hyundai Motor falls 2.2 pct after $614 mln block deal
* OCI tumbles 4.3 pct on report China anti-dumping probe
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, July 17 Seoul shares reversed early
losses to edge higher on Tuesday, lifted by program trading as
widening spread margins prompted hedgers to settle their futures
contract and pick up undervalued, over-the-counter stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.55 percent at 1,827.84 points as of 0310 GMT, rebounding after
falling as much as 0.86 percent earlier in the session.
"Investors found arbitrage opportunities after the early
fall, and institutional buying provided an extra boost," said
Park Suk-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities.
A net 133.3 billion won ($116.2 million) worth of shares
were bought through arbitrage transactions, while institutional
investors bought a net 229.3 billion won worth on the spot
market.
Battered crude oil refiners outperformed, with SK Innovation
climbing 3.5 percent while GS Holdings
rose 2.6 percent, as bargain hunters scoured one of the worst
performing sectors so far this year.
Shares in Hyundai Motor, fell 2.2 percent on
Tuesday morning after Hyundai Heavy Industries
completed a $614-million stake sale in the automaker to shore up
its liquidity holdings.
OCI Corp, South Korea's largest polysilicon
maker, slumped 4.0 percent after local media reports said China
had initiated an anti-dumping probe on the company.
Sentiment is on the upswing due to hopes that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will opt to take additional stimulus measures to
bolster a flagging economy. The International Monetary Fund
slashed itd global growth forecast on Monday, and a weak U.S.
retail sales report reinforced the case for further stimulus.
Market participants will focus on Fed Chairman Ben Bernankes
for fresh clues on more easing, when he delivers his semi-annual
congressional testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday on the state of
the U.S. economy.
($1 = 1146.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)