By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, July 17 Seoul shares edged higher on Tuesday, thanks partly to programme trading as widening spread margins prompted hedge funds to settle futures contracts and pick up over-the-counter stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to close at 1,821.96 points.

The market's focus now will be the congressional testimony later on Tuesday and Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Weak U.S. retail sales and a lower growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund on Monday raised hopes of more monetary stimulus from the Fed, but analysts said Bernanke is unlikely provide any clear hints of policy changes.

"Nothing much can be expected from Bernanke, although the market is continuing to enjoy the safety net provided by eased worries of a sharper decline in China's economy," said Yoo Joo-hyung, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

On Tuesday, a net 143.2 billion won ($124.9 million) worth of shares were bought through arbitrage transactions, while institutional investors bought a net 318.7 billion won on the spot market.

"Institutions have always played the role of a solid relief pitcher whenever the index fell to low levels, and they are reliably filling in the vacuum left behind by foreign selling," said Yoo.

Volatile, growth-sensitive crude oil refiners outperformed, with some analysts saying the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia, which suggested a rate cut was unnecessary for now, may have eased some concerns about slower growth.

SK Innovation, South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, rose 2.8 percent while S-Oil, the country's third-largest, climbed 3 percent.

Financials lent support, tracking a Monday rally in its Wall Street peers after Citigroup estimated higher-than-expected earnings, which followed Friday's forecast-beating result by JP Morgan Chase despite a $5.8 billion trading loss.

Shares in Hyundai Motor fell 2.4 percent on Tuesday after Hyundai Heavy Industries completed a $614 million stake sale in the automaker.

OCI Corp, South Korea's largest polysilicon maker, slumped 3.5 percent after local media reports said China had initiated an anti-dumping probe on the company.

Move on day +0.23 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr -0.2 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1146.9500 Korean won) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)