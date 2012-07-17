SEOUL, July 18 Seoul shares are expected to tread water on Wednesday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered a gloomy outlook for the economy but provided few clues as to whether the central bank was moving closer to another round of easing.

Bernanke said policymakers would consider a range of tools to further stimulate growth if it became clear the labor market was not improving or if deflation risks mounted.

U.S. stocks rose overnight after Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs joined the growing roster of S&P companies to beat profit forecasts, although many analysts' forecasts had already been lowered.

"Easing hopes are still alive and earnings have managed to clear a low bar, but it's going to take much more than that to get any momentum going in this market," said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.

On Tuesday, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to close at 1,821.96 points. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:56 GMT--------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,363.67 0.74% 10.030 USD/JPY 79.07 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.508 -- 0.037 SPOT GOLD $1,580.58 -0.15% -2.310 US CRUDE $89.18 -0.04% -0.040 DOW JONES 12805.54 0.62% 78.33 ASIA ADRS 114.89 0.21% 0.24 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Coke, Goldman earnings good enough for Wall St >Yields rise as Bernanke mum on new Fed action >Dollar volatile; Bernanke vague on further easing >Oil up on Bernanke leaving stimulus door open

---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **CHIPMAKERS** Intel Corp, the world's largest chipmaker, posted second quarter earnings that were slightly below forecasts on Tuesday as the computer industry wrestles with the flagging global economy. Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix are the world's two largest memory-chip makers.

**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD ** Samsung Electronics Co has bought chipmaker CSR Plc's mobile phone connectivity and location technology for $310 million in a deal that strengthens the South Korean company's smartphone platform and patent portfolio.

**WOONGJIN ENERGY CO LTD ** According to local media reports, Woongjin Energy Co Ltd has canceled a long-term supply contract with ARISE Technologies Corp due to the latter's insolvency.