SEOUL, July 19 Seoul shares are expected to
rebound on Thursday, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street as
solid corporate earnings lifted the S&P 500 index to its highest
level since May.
"Thin volume has resulted in high volatility from futures
and arbitrage sell-offs in recent sessions, but the news flow is
signalling a rebound today, though investors would have liked a
mention of QE3 for more sustainable momentum," said Lee
Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke repeated in
congressional testimony on Wednesday the Fed's pledge to act if
the economy needed it as he underscored his concerns,
specifically in the job market. Investors have been hoping for a
third round of bond purchases, dubbed QE3.
Investors worried about the impact of a flagging global
economy on earnings took comfort after Honeywell Inc
joined the growing roster of companies to outperform consensus
forecasts.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.48 percent on Wednesday to close at 1,794.91 points on
Wednesday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT--------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,372.78 0.67% 9.110
USD/JPY 78.78 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.494 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,573.39 0.07% 1.100
US CRUDE $89.91 0.04% 0.040
DOW JONES 12908.70 0.81% 103.16
ASIA ADRS 115.31 0.37% 0.42
----------------------------------------------------------------
>S&P 500 rises to 2-1/2-month high on profits
>Bond prices rise as economic worries prevail
>Euro declines across the board, weighed by Merkel
>Oil at 7-wk peak on Middle East tensions
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)