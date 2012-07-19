SEOUL, July 19 Seoul shares rebounded sharply on
Thursday from losses in the previous session, as blue-chip
technology and automobile exporters led the broad market rally
after fears of a cooling U.S. economy were allayed by positive
U.S. housing data.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics rallied 3.6
percent while Hyundai Motor climbed 3 percent.
Dampening gains however, were declines in bank shares after
South Korea's anti-trust agency launched a rate-fixing probe on
the country's top banks, dragging the main board's banking
sub-index down 1.9 percent to a 10-month closing
low.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.56 percent to close at 1,822.96 points.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)