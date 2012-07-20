* SK Hynix up 4.7 pct on IBM outlook, cheap valuation
* Banks fall on rate-fixing probe, Spain debt pressure
SEOUL, July 20 Seoul shares crawled higher on
Friday morning after a rangebound trading session, with robust
U.S. corporate earnings offsetting soft economic data and
renewed signs of debt trouble in Spain.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.3 percent to 1,828.99 points as of 0213 GMT.
"Aside from a limited rally in the tech sector reflecting
solid earnings and outlook from Wall Street, there's a complete
absence of any market-moving dynamics today," said Cho
Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
Blue-chip technology shares outperformed to track an
overnight rally in their Wall Street peers after industry
bellwether IBM raised its full-year outlook.
SK Hynix jumped 4.7 percent to lead gains in the
tech sector, aided by bargain hunting after a near 5 percent
fall on Wednesday following a reduced growth forecast by top
chipmaker Intel Corp.
A growing roster of companies with forecast-beating
earnings, albeit on lowered expectations, is steadily lending
support to risk sentiment to offset weaker-than-expected
readings on U.S. manufacturing, housing and labor markets.
Financials again underperformed, as Shinhan Financial
fell 1.9 percent and Hana Financial
dipped 1.2 percent.
Shares in South Korea's top banks have been pummelled in the
last two sessions after coming under investigation for suspected
collusion on certificate of deposit rates, dragging the main
board's banking sub-index to a 10-month closing low
on Thursday.
Banks also faced additional pressure from renewed debt fears
in Spain, after the country's benchmark ten-year yields topped
the 7 percent level seen as unsustainable, raising speculation
that it might eventually need a full-fledged sovereign bailout.
The spotlight is now on the domestic corporate earnings
season, which gets into full-swing next week with industry
giants such as Hyundai Motor and POSCO
set to publish their second-quarter results.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)