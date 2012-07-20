SEOUL, July 20 South Korea's main bourse closed flat after a rangebound trading session on Friday, just managing to keep its head above the water from a rally in tech counters which tracked sharp overnight gains in its Wall Street peers.

SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, soared 4.2 percent to lead gains in the tech sector.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOPSI) ticked 0.03 points lower to close at 1,822.93 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ron Popeski)