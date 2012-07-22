SEOUL, July 23 Seoul shares are expected to fall on Monday, after Spain's heavily indebted Valencia region asked for financial aid, stoking fears that Spain might eventually need a full-scale sovereign bailout.

"The 1,800 point threshold may face a serious test this week, with not many positive news to look forward to and support from institutional investors weakening as risk appetites continue to wane," said Park Seung-jin, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

Spain's borrowing costs rose to 7.32 percent, a euro-era high and well above the 7 percent threshold considered to be unsustainable, after the Valencia region requested financial aid under an 18 billion euro program passed on Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.03 percent lower to close at 1,822.93 points on Friday.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,362.66 -1.01% -13.850 USD/JPY 78.49 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.458 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,580.89 -0.21% -3.250 US CRUDE $91.50 -0.36% -0.330 DOW JONES 12822.57 -0.93% -120.79 ASIA ADRS 114.15 -1.91% -2.22 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St falls as Spain bailout feared >Bonds rally as worries over Spain intensify >Euro again drops broadly on new Spain fears >Oil falls as Europe debt woes revive economic fear

**SOLAR STOCKS** China will open investigations into imported U.S. and South Korean solar-grade polysilicon, the country's trade ministry said on Friday, in the latest instance of growing tensions between major solar manufacturers. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)