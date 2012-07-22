SEOUL, July 23 Seoul shares are expected to fall
on Monday, after Spain's heavily indebted Valencia region asked
for financial aid, stoking fears that Spain might eventually
need a full-scale sovereign bailout.
"The 1,800 point threshold may face a serious test this
week, with not many positive news to look forward to and support
from institutional investors weakening as risk appetites
continue to wane," said Park Seung-jin, an analyst at Samsung
Securities.
Spain's borrowing costs rose to 7.32 percent, a euro-era
high and well above the 7 percent threshold considered to be
unsustainable, after the Valencia region requested financial aid
under an 18 billion euro program passed on Thursday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.03 percent lower to close at 1,822.93 points on Friday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:10 GMT--------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,362.66 -1.01% -13.850
USD/JPY 78.49 0.08% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.458 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,580.89 -0.21% -3.250
US CRUDE $91.50 -0.36% -0.330
DOW JONES 12822.57 -0.93% -120.79
ASIA ADRS 114.15 -1.91% -2.22
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St falls as Spain bailout feared
>Bonds rally as worries over Spain intensify
>Euro again drops broadly on new Spain fears
>Oil falls as Europe debt woes revive economic fear
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SOLAR STOCKS**
China will open investigations into imported U.S. and South
Korean solar-grade polysilicon, the country's trade ministry
said on Friday, in the latest instance of growing tensions
between major solar manufacturers.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)