BRIEF-Qatar Islamic Insurance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 63.5 million riyals versus 82 million riyals year ago
SEOUL, July 23 Seoul shares fell near the opening bell on Monday as investors were hit by renewed worries of a full-scale sovereign bailout in Spain, following a request for financial aid by the country's debt-heavy Valencia region.
Early declines were led by large-cap technology shares, with Samsung Electronics shedding 2.4 percent while SK Hynix fell 2.8 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.48 percent at 1,795.97 points at 0001 GMT, drifting below the key psychological support line of 1,800 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)
* FY net profit 63.5 million riyals versus 82 million riyals year ago
ZURICH, Feb 12 Swiss voters have rejected plans to overhaul the corporate tax system, setting back the government's effort to abolish low tax rates for thousands of multinational companies while encouraging them to stay, projections by broadcaster SRF showed.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Loss-making Dubai construction firm Arabtec is working with boutique investment bank Moelis to study options for the company's capital structure, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.