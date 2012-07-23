* KOSPI breaks below key 1,800 pt support level

* Resurgent euro debt fears batter exporters, banks

* OCI down 3.5 pct after China opens anti-dumping probe

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, July 23 Seoul shares slumped to a one-and-a-half week closing low on Monday over worries about Spain's ability to avoid a full-fledged sovereign bailout, after two indebted Spanish regions requested central government aid to shore up their finances.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.84 percent to close at 1,789.45 points, breaking below the psychological support level of 1,800 points.

"There's little encouragement in the way of policy hopes or macro fundamentals to lean on while troubling headlines continue to flow out Spain and elsewhere," said Won Sang-pil, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

"Holding the ground at 1,800 appears untenable at this point and the next support level is seen near 1,750 but when the market is being held hostage by external risks, technicals alone won't be sufficient to stem the tide as long as negative developments persist," said Won.

After the regions of Valencia and Murcia asked for Madrid's financial aid, local media reports said that six-other debt-troubled regions in the country were also ready to tap into Spain's 18 billion euro internal bailout mechanism.

Jittery investors punished Spain's public finance woes by pushing yields on its borrowings costs to a euro-era high above the 7 percent level widely viewed as unsustainable.

With Spain stepping closer to the edge of bankruptcy, fears of financial contagion hit South Korea's banking sector, which was already stressed by a recent rate-fixing probe. All four major banks logged steep declines.

Shinhan Financial slumped 4.1 percent while Woori Finance Holdings fell 3.3 percent.

Blue-chip exporters added to the woes with hefty losses across the board as tech-giant Samsung Electronics retreated 2.4 percent while chipmaker SK Hynix tumbled 4.2 percent.

Customs data released by the South Korean government on Saturday showed exports declining for the fourth time in six months, hit by slumping demand due to the protracted euro zone debt crisis.

OCI Corp, South Korea's largest polysilicon maker, fell 3.5 percent on Monday after China's trade ministry said it will open an anti-dumping probe into imported U.S. and South Korean raw materials for solar panels.

Celltrion Inc shares bucked the broader market trend to gain 1 percent after saying its biosimilar antibody "Remsima" was approved by South Korea's drug regulator.

Bearish investors took refuge in classic defensive plays such as telecoms and utilities, lifting SK Telecom, South Korea's largest mobile service provider, up 1.5 percent while Korea Gas Corp gained 1.6 percent.

Investors are about to get a slew of big domestic corporate earnings to gauge global demand, starting with steelmaker POSCO on Tuesday.

Move on day -1.84 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr -1.98 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)