* KOSPI breaks below key 1,800 pt support level
* Resurgent euro debt fears batter exporters, banks
* OCI down 3.5 pct after China opens anti-dumping probe
SEOUL, July 23 Seoul shares slumped to a
one-and-a-half week closing low on Monday over worries about
Spain's ability to avoid a full-fledged sovereign bailout, after
two indebted Spanish regions requested central government aid to
shore up their finances.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.84 percent to close at 1,789.45 points, breaking below the
psychological support level of 1,800 points.
"There's little encouragement in the way of policy hopes or
macro fundamentals to lean on while troubling headlines continue
to flow out Spain and elsewhere," said Won Sang-pil, an analyst
at Tong Yang Securities.
"Holding the ground at 1,800 appears untenable at this point
and the next support level is seen near 1,750 but when the
market is being held hostage by external risks, technicals alone
won't be sufficient to stem the tide as long as negative
developments persist," said Won.
After the regions of Valencia and Murcia asked for Madrid's
financial aid, local media reports said that six-other
debt-troubled regions in the country were also ready to tap into
Spain's 18 billion euro internal bailout mechanism.
Jittery investors punished Spain's public finance woes by
pushing yields on its borrowings costs to a euro-era high above
the 7 percent level widely viewed as unsustainable.
With Spain stepping closer to the edge of bankruptcy, fears
of financial contagion hit South Korea's banking sector, which
was already stressed by a recent rate-fixing probe. All four
major banks logged steep declines.
Shinhan Financial slumped 4.1 percent while
Woori Finance Holdings fell 3.3 percent.
Blue-chip exporters added to the woes with hefty losses
across the board as tech-giant Samsung Electronics
retreated 2.4 percent while chipmaker SK Hynix
tumbled 4.2 percent.
Customs data released by the South Korean government on
Saturday showed exports declining for the fourth time in six
months, hit by slumping demand due to the protracted euro zone
debt crisis.
OCI Corp, South Korea's largest polysilicon
maker, fell 3.5 percent on Monday after China's trade ministry
said it will open an anti-dumping probe into imported U.S. and
South Korean raw materials for solar panels.
Celltrion Inc shares bucked the broader market
trend to gain 1 percent after saying its biosimilar antibody
"Remsima" was approved by South Korea's drug regulator.
Bearish investors took refuge in classic defensive plays
such as telecoms and utilities, lifting SK Telecom,
South Korea's largest mobile service provider, up 1.5 percent
while Korea Gas Corp gained 1.6 percent.
Investors are about to get a slew of big domestic corporate
earnings to gauge global demand, starting with steelmaker POSCO
on Tuesday.
