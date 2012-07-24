SEOUL, July 24 Seoul shares opened lower on Tuesday, poised to extend falls from the previous session as fears that Spain could be forced into seeking a bailout continue to sap risk appetites.

Shares in Halla Climate Control Corp slumped more than 7 percent after second-largest shareholder National Pension Service (NPS) said on Monday it would not participate in major shareholder Visteon Corp's $800 million tender offer.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.17 percent at 1,786.34 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)