* Bargain hunters keep share index above low so far in 2012

* Mobile service operators, SK Telcom and KT Corp, shine

* Halla tumbles 7.4 pct as $800 mln tender offer hits snag

* SK Hynix up after memory chip rival Toshiba cuts output

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, July 24 South Korean shares edged lower on Tuesday, as fears over Spain's intensifying debt crisis made investors wary of riskier assets, but bargain hunters kept Seoul's main index hovering above levels earlier this month that were the lowest seen so far in 2012.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading 0.25 percent lower at 1,784.96 points as of 0255 GMT, holding above the 2012 intraday-low of 1,773.67 registered on July 13.

Investors swung to defensive plays, sparking a rally in South Korea's top two mobile service providers.

SK Telecom jumped 6.3 percent while KT Corp soared 5.1 percent.

Growth-sensitive stocks continued to underperform, led on Tuesday by construction firms. Daelim Industrial slumped 4.3 percent while Hyundai Engineering & Construction fell 5.0 percent.

Steelmaker POSCO was one of a few cyclical shares which managed to avoid falling into the red, edging up 1.0 percent ahead of the release of its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

"Euro zone fears are back in full force after developments in Spain and Greece, but it's also opened up bargain-hunting opportunities for investors to pick up battered stocks," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

"The KOSPI's price-to-earnings ratio is at 8 with an almost even price-to-book figure which looks to be a strong bottom line under present conditions," Lee said.

Shares in Halla Climate Control Corp tumbled 6.2 percent after the National Pension Service (NPS), its second largest shareholder, said on Monday it would not participate in major stakeholder Visteon Corp's $800 million tender offer.

Chipmakers bucked wider trends, highlighted by a 2.0 percent gain in SK Hynix after Japanese competitor Toshiba announced a 30 percent output reduction at a key NAND flash plant.

Sentiment remains on thin ice with Spain's borrowing costs hitting a euro-era high of 7.5 percent on Monday, well above the 7 percent danger threshold widely viewed as unsustainable and foreshadowing an eventual bailout by international lenders.

Market players are also casting a wary eye on Greece, which is scheduled to meet inspectors from international lenders on Tuesday whom it must convince to secure continued aid payments or face a messy default.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)