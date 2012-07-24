SEOUL, July 25 Seoul shares are expected to fall
on Wednesday, hurt by signs of a worsening crisis in Europe and
disappointing earnings from key U.S. bellwethers, although
losses may be trimmed on bargain-hunting with the main index
approaching a 2012 low.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.25 percent to close at 1,793.93 points on Tuesday.
More troubling signs emerged from the debt-embattled euro
zone, as Spain paid the second highest yields on short-term debt
in the euro era at an auction on Tuesday and EU officials said
Greece had little hope of meeting the terms of its bailout.
U.S. stocks and futures declined after second-quarter
earnings by Apple Inc and United Parcel Service
fell short of expectations.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:54 GMT----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,338.31 -0.9% -12.210
USD/JPY 78.17 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.391 -- -0.047
SPOT GOLD $1,579.94 0.01% 0.100
US CRUDE $88.21 -0.33% -0.290
DOW JONES 12617.32 -0.82% -104.14
ASIA ADRS 111.74 -0.53% -0.59
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St falls as Europe hits earnings; Apple falls
>Yields hit record lows in safe-haven buying
>Euro falls after German data, Moody's warning
>Oil up on China data,but Europe concerns limit rise
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Corning Inc and Samsung Electronic Co Ltd
signed a memorandum of understanding with the Wuxi
New District government in China to jointly build a $600 million
facility to make TFT-LCD glass used in laptops and LCD
monitors.
**POSCO **
POSCO, the world's fourth-biggest steelmaker,
reported a 29 percent fall in quarterly operating profit as
orders slowed and cheaper imports from China and Japan undercut
prices at home.
**WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD **
Woongjin Holdings Co will create a joint venture
with a local private equity fund that will buy a 31 percent
stake in its water purifier maker unit, Woongjin Coway Co Ltd
.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)