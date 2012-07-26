SEOUL, July 26 Seoul shares nudged up near the
opening bell on Thursday to recover from a seven-month low hit
in the previous session, although gains are likely to be capped
by worries of a deepening debt crisis in the euro zone and
sluggish global growth.
KB Financial Group shares were up 1.1 percent
after its board members decided on Wednesday not to bid for the
government's 6 trillion won ($5.21 billion) controlling stake in
Woori Finance Holdings.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.33 percent at 1,775.11 points at 0003 GMT.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)