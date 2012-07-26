SEOUL, July 26 South Korean shares rebounded on Thursday after falling to a seven-month trough in the previous session, on the back of strong earnings by technology stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.74 percent to close at 1,782.47 points on Thursday.

LG Electronics shares spiked 6.6 percent after it reported a doubling in second quarter profit.

LG published its April-June results during open trading hours on Wednesday, but its share had closed 2.1 percent down due to broad risk aversion and creeping worries over its underperforming handset business.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)