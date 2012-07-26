SEOUL, July 26 South Korean shares rebounded on
Thursday after falling to a seven-month trough in the previous
session, on the back of strong earnings by technology stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.74 percent to close at 1,782.47 points on Thursday.
LG Electronics shares spiked 6.6 percent after
it reported a doubling in second quarter profit.
LG published its April-June results during open trading
hours on Wednesday, but its share had closed 2.1 percent down
due to broad risk aversion and creeping worries over its
underperforming handset business.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)