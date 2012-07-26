SEOUL, July 27 Seoul shares are expected to rise on Friday, tracking an overnight rally in global equities after the European Central Bank chief raised hopes of policy action, while tech giant Samsung met market forecasts for its second-quarter profit.

A pledge by ECB President Mario Draghi to do whatever is necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse was his strongest indication yet of possible ECB intervention in the region's troubled bond markets, a key flashpoint in the euro zone debt crisis. ID:nL6E8IQC29]

Samsung Electronics headed a slew of second quarter results from big name South Korean firms, due to wrap up a busy week of corporate earnings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.74 percent to close at 1,782.47 points in the last session to bounce back from a seven-month low touched on Wednesday.

----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:15 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,360.02 1.65% 22.130 USD/JPY 78.20 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.438 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,613.69 -0.11% -1.700 US CRUDE $89.30 -0.10% -0.090 DOW JONES 12887.93 1.67% 211.88 ASIA ADRS 114.22 2.37% 2.64 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Draghi-sparked rally helps S&P break losing streak >Prices fall as Draghi comments spur risk taking >Euro soars as Draghi pledges to save eurozone >Oil rises a third day on Draghi pledge, U.S. data

**DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION **

According to local media reports, Daewoo Engineering & Construction has signed an MOU with the Nigerian government to build a network of thermal power plants across the country in a deal that could be worth up to $20 billion.

**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO **

Samsung Electronics Co, the world's top technology firm by revenue, posted a second-quarter profit of 6.72 trillion won ($5.86 billion) as rampant sales of its Galaxy S mobile phone helped stretch its lead over Apple Inc.

**KB FINANCIAL GROUP **

KB Financial Group, the holding company of South Korea's top lender Kookmin Bank, is set to publish its earnings on Friday. ($1 = 1146.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)