SEOUL, July 27 South Korean stocks climbed to a two-and-a-half week closing high on Friday as hints of a bold debt-fighting stance by the European Central Bank revived appetite for risk.

LG Display, jumped 7.3 percent and Samsung Electronics, was 5.2 percent higher.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.62 percent to close at 1,829.16 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)