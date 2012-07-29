SEOUL, July 30 Seoul shares are expected to rise on Monday on speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may offer further stimulus when their policymakers meet this week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rallied 2.62 percent to close at 1,829.16 points on Friday, breaking above its 20-day moving average.

The Fed is scheduled to hold a two-day rate setting meeting from Wednesday, followed by Thursday's ECB policy meeting where expectations are running high after central bank chief Mario Draghi pledged last week to do everything necessary to protect the euro zone.

"There are plenty of rosy expectations heading into these meetings, but events such as these have ended in disappointment many times before so investors may keep their optimism in check a little bit," Hyundai Securities said in a research note.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:38 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,385.97 1.91% 25.950 USD/JPY 78.43 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.545 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,626.09 0.20% 3.250 US CRUDE $90.09 -0.04% -0.040 DOW JONES 13075.66 1.46% 187.73 ASIA ADRS 117.38 2.77% 3.16 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Rally drives S&P 500 to highest close since May 3 >Yields climb on hopes of more Europe stimulus >Euro edges higher vs dollar on ECB speculation >Oil up 4th day as stimulus hopes support

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd take their battle for mobile supremacy to court on Monday in one of the biggest-ever technology patent trials, with Samsung facing potential U.S. sales bans of its Galaxy smartphones and tablet computers.

**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO ** Hyundai Motor Co, South Korea's top automaker, is recalling more than 200,000 units of its Santa Fe sport-utility vehicle model and popular Sonata cars in the United States due to problems with their airbags, a U.S. state safety agency said.

**KT CORP KT Corp, South Korea's No. 2 wireless service provider, apologised on Sunday after personal data of 8.7 million of its mobile phone subscribers was hacked. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)