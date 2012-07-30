SEOUL, July 30 Seoul shares opened up on Monday with appetite for risk supported by expectations of major stimulus action this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank policymakers.

Shares in KT Corp, South Korea's second-largest mobile service provider, fell 2 percent after the personal information of 8.7 million of its subscribers was leaked in a hacking incident.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.87 percent at 1,845.08 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)