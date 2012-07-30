SEOUL, July 31 Seoul shares are likely to tread water on Tuesday as investors wait to see whether the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank will introduce new measures to support growth and tame a deepening debt crisis in Europe.

"With the market at a crossroads between satisfaction and disappointment, investors have little choice other than to sit on the sidelines for now and see what the central banks do," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

With expectations fully priced in, investors are erring on the side of caution to see what cards the ECB will put on the table when it meets on Thursday, while also looking for fresh signs of easing from the Fed, which kicks of its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.8 percent to a four-week closing high of 1,843.79 points on Monday.

Last week's strong-worded pledge from ECB chief Mario Draghi to do whatever it takes to save the euro zone fuelled a sharp two-day rally and springboarded the main index, which was languishing at a 2012-low last Wednesday.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:44 GMT-----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,385.30 -0.05% -0.670 USD/JPY 78.15 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.500 -- -0.044 SPOT GOLD $1,621.75 -0.07% -1.090 US CRUDE $89.78 -0.39% -0.350 DOW JONES 13073.01 -0.02% -2.65 ASIA ADRS 116.50 -0.75% -0.88 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St dips after year's best 2-day run, Fed eyed >Prices rise before central bank meetings >Euro drops vs dlr on caution over Fed,ECB meetings >Brent slips to near $106 on economic woes

---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREAN AIR ** Korean Air, South Korea's flagship passenger and cargo carrier, said in a regulatory filing on Monday it was considering bidding for an estimated 1.2 trillion Korean won ($1.05 billion) stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) .

**HYUNDAI MOTOR ** Hyundai Motor Co has ordered a partial recall of its Santa Fe sport-utility vehicles and Sonata sedans over separate air bag issues, U.S. safety regulators said. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)