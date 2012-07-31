By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, July 31 Seoul shares extended gains on Tuesday, poised for a four-day winning streak as the market continued to ride a strong tailwind of stimulus expectations from the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.36 percent at 1,868.84 points as of 0223 GMT.

"Risk appetites have seen a dramatic improvement over the last few sessions and the return of foreign buying is underpinning preferred stocks, a mix of large-caps that are lifting the market as a whole," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Securities.

Offshore investors bought a net 192.6 billion won ($169.3 million) worth of shares on Tuesday morning, bringing the tally of net foreign capital inflow to over 1 trillion won in three days.

A broad rally in large-caps saw 156 components of the main board's 200-share core benchmark trading in positive territory.

Notable gains were posted by heavyweights Samsung Electronics, which rose 2 percent, and Hyundai Motor , up 1.9 percent.

Battered shipyards jumped on bargain-hunting, with STX Offshore & Shipbuilding surging 7.8 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries soared 5.5 percent.

After the main board was dragged to a 2012 low last Wednesday following a series of heavy sell-offs, sentiment took a sharp, bullish turn after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi delivered a bold pledge to fight Europe's debt crisis.

Draghi's comments have buoyed expectations that the ECB may resurrect its suspended bond-buying program to tame surging borrowing costs in Spain and other indebted nations, ahead of its close-watched policy meeting scheduled on Thursday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will hold a two-day meeting of its own on Tuesday, with pressure mounting on the Fed to introduce more growth-supportive measures amid signs that the U.S. economy is losing steam. ($1 = 1137.5750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)