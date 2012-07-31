By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, July 31 Seoul shares extended gains on
Tuesday, poised for a four-day winning streak as the market
continued to ride a strong tailwind of stimulus expectations
from the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1.36 percent at 1,868.84 points as of 0223 GMT.
"Risk appetites have seen a dramatic improvement over the
last few sessions and the return of foreign buying is
underpinning preferred stocks, a mix of large-caps that are
lifting the market as a whole," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst
at NH Securities.
Offshore investors bought a net 192.6 billion won ($169.3
million) worth of shares on Tuesday morning, bringing the tally
of net foreign capital inflow to over 1 trillion won in three
days.
A broad rally in large-caps saw 156 components of the main
board's 200-share core benchmark trading in positive
territory.
Notable gains were posted by heavyweights Samsung
Electronics, which rose 2 percent, and Hyundai Motor
, up 1.9 percent.
Battered shipyards jumped on bargain-hunting, with STX
Offshore & Shipbuilding surging 7.8 percent while
Hyundai Heavy Industries soared 5.5 percent.
After the main board was dragged to a 2012 low last
Wednesday following a series of heavy sell-offs, sentiment took
a sharp, bullish turn after European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi delivered a bold pledge to fight Europe's debt crisis.
Draghi's comments have buoyed expectations that the ECB may
resurrect its suspended bond-buying program to tame surging
borrowing costs in Spain and other indebted nations, ahead of
its close-watched policy meeting scheduled on Thursday.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will hold a two-day meeting of its
own on Tuesday, with pressure mounting on the Fed to introduce
more growth-supportive measures amid signs that the U.S. economy
is losing steam.
($1 = 1137.5750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)