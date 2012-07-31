SEOUL, Aug 1 Seoul shares are expected to tread water on Wednesday after a four-day rally, as investors take to the sidelines to wait and see if central banks will take bold action to support flagging growth and tame a deepening debt crisis in Europe.

The U.S. Federal Reserve convened for its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, but hopes for stimulus action have dimmed after positive data showing improved consumer confidence and a fourth-straight month of higher U.S. homes prices.

Investors are more focused on the European Central Bank's Thursday meeting. Comments by ECB chief Mario Draghi last week triggered speculation that the central bank could step in to ease surging borrowing costs in Spain and other indebted nations.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.1 percent to a five-week closing high of 1,881.99 points on Tuesday.

>Wall St dips as traders gear up for Fed >Prices gain as markets await central banks >Euro up vs dollar, yen before Fed, ECB >Oil down 2nd day as stimulus hopes falter (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)