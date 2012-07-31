SEOUL, Aug 1 Seoul shares are expected to tread
water on Wednesday after a four-day rally, as investors take to
the sidelines to wait and see if central banks will take bold
action to support flagging growth and tame a deepening debt
crisis in Europe.
The U.S. Federal Reserve convened for its two-day policy
meeting on Tuesday, but hopes for stimulus action have dimmed
after positive data showing improved consumer confidence and a
fourth-straight month of higher U.S. homes prices.
Investors are more focused on the European Central Bank's
Thursday meeting. Comments by ECB chief Mario Draghi last week
triggered speculation that the central bank could step in to
ease surging borrowing costs in Spain and other indebted
nations.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
2.1 percent to a five-week closing high of 1,881.99 points on
Tuesday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:06 GMT-----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,379.32 -0.43% -5.980
USD/JPY 78.11 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.470 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,614.49 0.07% 1.200
US CRUDE $87.99 -0.08% -0.070
DOW JONES 13008.68 -0.49% -64.33
ASIA ADRS 116.92 0.36% 0.42
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St dips as traders gear up for Fed
>Prices gain as markets await central banks
>Euro up vs dollar, yen before Fed, ECB
>Oil down 2nd day as stimulus hopes falter
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)