By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Aug 1 Seoul shares traded lower on Wednesday morning, poised to snap a four-day rally as investors erred on the side of caution ahead of back-to-back policy meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Analysts anticipate an extended relief rally if the ECB comes up with concrete measures, offsetting an expected lack of fresh easing action by the Fed.

"The market is taking a breather after (Tuesday's) breakneck rally, with slight corrections seen in overheated large-caps that led yesterday's gains," said Lee Mu-jin, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

"The mood is cautious ahead of a significant macro event, and although investors are still optimistic about the prospect of fresh measures from the ECB, the Fed now appears unlikely to take any imminent action and disappointment is trickling through to the market," Lee said.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.36 percent at 1,875.24 points as of 0215 GMT, pulling back from a five-week closing high on Tuesday when the KOSPI rallied more than 2 percent to outperform regional peers.

Few analysts expect the Fed to introduce new stimulus measures by the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, with U.S. data showing improved consumer confidence and a steady recovery in home prices reducing pressure on the Fed to act with more urgency.

However, hopes remain high that the ECB will step in to ease surging borrowing costs in Spain and other fiscally-challenged European nations when it convenes for a policy committee on Thursday, backed by ECB chief Mario Draghi's strongly-worded pledge to support the euro zone last week.

Financials underperformed, with all four major banks sitting in the red. Hana Financial Group Inc fell 1.5 percent and Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd shed 1.4 percent.

Retailer Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd slumped more than 3 percent after recording a 6.9 percent decline in operating profit for the second quarter.

Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc bucked Wednesday's broad declines in the tech sector to squeeze out a modest gain of 0.5 percent following media reports that bankrupt Japanese rival Elpida Memory Inc was cutting DRAM output by 30 percent at a key fabrication plant.

China's official manufacturing data fell to the weakest level since November last year, following signs of widespread economic slowdown across Asia.

Data released by the South Korean government on Wednesday showed exports in July contracted at the sharpest annual pace in nearly three years, underscoring the impact of sluggish demand on Asia's fourth-largest economy.

But slow growth also helped inflation settle at a 12-year low in July, giving the Bank of Korea more leg room to conduct a back-to-back rate cut after it unexpectedly lowered borrowing costs for the first time in three years last month. (Editing by Chris Lewis)