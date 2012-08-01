* Financials underperform, cool off after sharp rally

* Hyundai Dept falls 3 pct after Q2 earnings disappoint

* Samsung Elec eases back from 2-1/2 mth high

* State utility KOGAS jumps 6.1 pct on rosy outlook

* Noodlemaker Samyang soars after price hike - report

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Aug 1 South Korean shares slipped on Wednesday to end a four-day rally, with investors reluctant to take fresh positions ahead of back-to-back policy meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB).

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.11 percent to close at 1,879.93 points, but still maintained a solid foothold over its 60-day moving average of 1,845.23 points after it was topped on Tuesday.

"Given that U.S. stocks have recently scaled their 120-day moving average, the KOSPI is still lagging in pace," Woori Investment & Securities said in a note to clients.

"If foreign investors can be convinced to remain active in the market however, the KOSPI's own 120-day moving average of 1,920 points could be viewed as the short-term ceiling."

A highly anticipated ECB meeting on Thursday could be a critical juncture in the market which could either satisfy or disappoint investors expecting further easing action, after ECB chief Mario Draghi's bold comments last week pledging to do everything necessary to save the euro zone.

But consensus is building among market watchers that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to introduce immediate stimulus action at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, with supportive economic data showing improved consumer confidence and home sales data further denting hopes.

Trading was subdued compared with a busy Tuesday, marked by a flurry of short-covering bids, with 3.7 trillion won ($3.3 billion) worth of shares exchanging hands on the main bourse on Wednesday, 66 percent of the previous session's turnover.

"The market is taking a breather after (Tuesday's) breakneck rally, with slight corrections seen in overheated large-caps while the broader market is on caution ahead of a significant macro event," said Lee Mu-jin, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

Volatile bank shares underperformed, cooling off after sharp recent gains, with all four major banks sitting in the red as Hana Financial Group slumped 2.5 percent while Woori Finance Holdings fell 2.2 percent.

Retailer Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd slumped 3.5 percent after recording a 6.9 percent decline in operating profit for the second quarter.

Samsung Electronics eased 0.7 percent lower to end a four-day surge that took its shares to a two-and-a-half month high until Tuesday, backed by a record second-quarter profit announcement last Friday.

Bucking the wider trend was state-owned utility Korea Gas Corp, which soared 6.1 percent after Taurus Securities assigned a positive outlook for the company, citing its strength in overseas resource development.

Shares in foodmaker Samyang Holdings rallied 5.3 percent after a media report that the instant noodle giant was raising prices of six of its products by 5-10 percent from the beginning of August.

FURTHER SLOWDOWN, FURTHER RATE CUT?

Data released by the government on Wednesday showed exports in July contracted at the sharpest annual pace in nearly three years, underscoring the impact of sluggish global demand on Asia's fourth-largest economy amid signs of widespread economic slowdown across Asia.

The latest indication of this trend came from China's official manufacturing data released on Wednesday, which fell to an eight-month low to further undermine fragile market confidence.

But the slowdown also dragged on South Korea's inflation rate which settled to a 12-year low in July, giving the Bank of Korea more room to conduct a back-to-back rate cut after it unexpectedly lowered borrowing costs for the first time in three years last month.

Move on day -0.11 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +2,97 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1130.6250 won) (Editing by Robert Birsel)