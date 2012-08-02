SEOUL Aug 2 Seoul shares were nearly flat on
Thursday morning as investors shifted their focus to a highly
anticipated European Central Bank meeting after the U.S. Federal
Reserve offered no new stimulus measures the previous day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.08 percent at 1,881.46 points as of 0230 GMT.
Investors have been speculating the ECB will unveil extra
stimulus after its meeting on Thursday, following ECB chief
Mario Draghi's bold pledge last week to do everything necessary
to save the euro zone.
"If all goes according to expectations, 1,900 points looks
well within reach, but anything short of major policy action by
the ECB could trigger a heavy sell-off," said Lee Young-gon, an
analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
"The question beyond the immediate short term is whether the
index could rise above the lower 1,900 level on a positive
outcome and maintain it, and this would require improved
fundamentals to prevail over ongoing risk," said Woori
Investment & Securities in a note to its clients.
Battered crude oil refiners outperformed on bargain hunting,
with GS Holdings soaring 4.5 percent while S-Oil
rose 2.8 percent.
Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) rose 3.4 percent after
local media reports said the state utility had discovered 230
million tonnes of additional gas reserves at an offshore gas
field in Mozambique.
Samsung Electronics fell 1.5 percent, continuing
to cool off after scaling a 2-1/2 month high on Tuesday
following a four-day earnings rally in which the index-giant
surged 13 percent.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)