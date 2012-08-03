SEOUL Aug 3 Seoul shares fell on Friday after
investors were left disappointed by the lack of immediate policy
action by the European Central Bank (ECB), following a similar
inaction from the U.S. Federal Reserve earlier in the week.
Financials underperformed, with Hana Financial Group
tumbling 4.3 percent while Shinhan Financial Group
slumped 3.1 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.11 percent to close at 1,848.68 points, but still managed to
keep its head above the 60-day moving average of 1,841.91
points.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)