By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Aug 6 Seoul shares posted sharp gains on
Monday morning, lifted by stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data
and renewed hopes of further easing action by the European
Central Bank.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.2
percent at 1,889.28 points as of 0120 GMT.
"The improved picture in the U.S. job market was just
sufficient enough to temper worries of a slowdown in the U.S.
economy while preserving hopes of another round of bond-buying
by the Federal Reserve," said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at
Hyundai Securities.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose the most in five months, but a
rise in the jobless rate left most economists still expecting
further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve as soon as
September.
"I think the market has built a solid enough base to
maintain itself above 1,840 points, and could make a serious
push into 1,900 territory if we see some more supportive data
from China," Bae said.
Data from China ranging between trade, bank loans and
investments will be closely watched this week as investors seek
to gauge the health of the world's second largest economy.
Although disappointment reigned last week from the lack of
immediate action from the ECB, investors took hope of further
easing from a second look at ECB chief Mario Draghi's comments,
suggesting that intervention was near.
A broad rally in large caps lifted the KOSPI 200 benchmark
of core stocks up 2.3 percent, outpacing gains in the
wider market.
Blue-chip technology shares led the advance, with
index-giant Samsung Electronics surging 4.3 percent
while SK Hynix soared 4.1 percent.
Shares of STX Group affiliates including STX Corp
and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co saw
gains of more than 6 percent after the Korea Economic Daily
reported a local private equity fund was in talks to acquire a
49 percent stake in unlisted affiliate STX Energy Co.
The report estimated the value of the deal at 300 billion
won and 400 billion won ($264 million-$352 million), citing
market sources.
STX Group, suffering from a sharp downturn in its main
shipbuilding and cargo shipping businesses, has actively sought
to secure liquidity by putting some of its subsidiaries on
sale, including Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)