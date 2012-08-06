BRIEF-Soapstone Investments says Diamondcorp talks could impact bond payment
* Referred to announcement by diamondcorp advising that conditions for a gbp 1 million capital raising have not yet been met
SEOUL Aug 6 South Korean shares climbed to a seven-week closing high on Monday on the back of stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and revived hopes of fresh easing from the European Central Bank.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.01 percent to close at 1,885.88 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LONDON, Feb 21 European equities slipped in early trading on Tuesday, with HSBC leading the regional banking index lower after reporting a 62 percent slump in its annual pre-tax profit.
LONDON, Feb 21 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has started marketing a tap of its US$1bn October 2028 bond, according to a lead, with initial price thoughts at 6.85% area.