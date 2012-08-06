* KOSPI up 2 pct, widens gap above 60-day moving average
* Growth-sensitive cyclicals, exporters underpin market
* STX affiliates up on report of private equity fund bid
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Aug 6 Seoul shares climbed to a
seven-week closing high on Monday, posting sharp gains on the
back of stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and resuscitated
hopes of fresh easing from the European Central Bank.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
2.01 percent to close at 1,885.88 points, its highest level
since June 21 and settling well above its 60-day moving average
of 1,841 points.
Investors positively re-evaluated the ECB's statement after
its policy meeting on Thursday which hinted at upcoming steps to
contain surging borrowing costs in Spain, overcoming last week's
initial disappointment over a lack of immediate action.
"The ECB still faces legal challenges such as the pending
decision of the German constitutional court over the ESM, but
further action is still only seen as a question of when despite
the timeframe being pushed back to September at the earliest
rather than now," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
Sentiment was also lifted after U.S. nonfarm payrolls
climbed the most in five months, although a simultaneous rise in
the jobless rate preserved hopes of further monetary stimulus
from the Federal Reserve as soon as September.
"The ECB and the Fed didn't fire their big guns, but strong
hints have been given and enough pressure still exists for
further easing to keep markets buoyant," said Lee.
Growth-sensitive stocks outperformed, led by builders with
GS Construction soaring 6.3 percent while Hyundai
Engineering & Construction gained 4.1 percent.
Blue-chip tech exporters underpinned the market, with U.S.
linked Samsung Electronics surging 4.4 percent while
SK Hynix rose 3.8 percent.
The main board's 200-share benchmark was lifted 2.3
percent, with 144 of its components ending in positive
territory, underscoring the broad rally in large-cap index
heavyweights.
Foreigner investors were net buyers of South Korean stocks
for the sixth session out of the last seven, with last Friday's
net selling following a brief dip in global risk appetite.
Offshore players bought a net 138.1 billion won ($121.7
million) worth of shares on Monday following a week where the
local market enjoyed a wave of over 1.2 trillion won in net
foreign inflow.
Shares in STX Group affiliates rose, with STX Offshore &
Shipbuilding up 4 percent after Atinum Investment Co
said in a regulatory filing that it was mulling a
bid for unlisted subsidiary STX Energy Co through a private
equity fund.
Local media estimated the value of the deal at 300 billion
won to 400 billion won ($264 million-$352 million) for a 49
percent stake in STX Energy, citing market sources.
STX Group, suffering from a sharp downturn in its main
shipbuilding and cargo shipping businesses, has actively sought
to secure liquidity by putting some of its subsidiaries up for
sale, including Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings.
Atinum Investment shares closed up 4.8 percent.
Up ahead, Chinese economic data ranging from trade and bank
loans to investments will be closely watched this week as
investors seek to gauge the health of the world's second largest
economy.
"I think the market has built a solid enough base to
maintain itself above 1,840 points, and could make a serious
push into 1,900 territory if we see some more supportive data
from China," said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai
Securities.
Move on day +2.01 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +3.29 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1134.7750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)