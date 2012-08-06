SEOUL, Aug 7 Seoul shares are expected to tread in a tight range on Tuesday after hitting a seven-week closing high in the previous session, as investors await a string of economic data from China due later this week.

Chinese data ranging from trade and bank loans to investments will be closely watched a s investors seek to gauge the health of the world's second-largest economy.

"Stocks may be overheating as they rapidly approach the 1,900-point territory, but with the economic recovery in the U.S. and China and action by global central banks looking to slowly gain traction, the outlook for the long term looks good," said Hanyang Securities in a note to its clients.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2 percent to 1,885.88 points on Monday, its highest in seven weeks.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:10 GMT-----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,394.23 0.23% 3.240 USD/JPY 78.20 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.565 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,610.61 0.01% 0.220 US CRUDE $91.92 -0.30% -0.280 DOW JONES 13117.51 0.16% 21.34 ASIA ADRS 119.36 0.51% 0.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St closes at 3-month high on hopes for Europe >Prices rise slightly before U.S. debt sales >Euro extends prior session's gains on ECB optimism >Oil hits 11-wk high on strong equities, weak dollar (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)