SEOUL Aug 7 South Korean shares edged higher on Tuesday morning on hopes of major stimulus action by global central banks, while investors wait for a string of China data later in the week to give the market further direction.

China is due to release a slew of July data including inflation, industrial production, retail sales and inflation on Thursday, which investors will comb through to gauge the health of the world's second-largest economy.

"The market is in the midst of a steady confidence building stage as the (U.S. and Chinese) economies gradually recover and policy action in Europe begins to gain traction," said Hanyang Securities in a note.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.24 percent at 1,890.19 points as of 0211 GMT, extending gains from Monday's seven-week closing high.

Growth-sensitive shares outperformed, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction up 2.5 percent, while Daewoo Engineering & Construction rose 2.3 percent.

Shares in Korea Aerospace Industries climbed 4.2 percent after posting a 21.2 percent gain second-quarter profit compared a year before.

Defensives underperformed on improved risk appetites, with telecoms lagging as SK Telecom fell 2.4 percent while KT Corp shed 2.2 percent.

South Korea's central bank is scheduled to convene for a policy rate meeting on Thursday, where it is likely to keep interest rates steady after a surprise cut in July, though it is likely to lower rates at least once more this year if the economy continues to show weakness.

Government data showed sales at top South Korean department and discount stores at their worst showing in more than five years, the latest sign of slowing in Asia's fourth largest economy. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)